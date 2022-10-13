Gov Makinde launches platform for Re-election

The Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde has launched recently an online platform tagged Seyi Makinde Volunteer aimed at mobilising the populace to have an active role in his re-election and to ensure the continuity of good governance of Oyo State.

In a release made available to Tribune Online, the premiere of the platform coincides with the official launch of Seyi Makinde’s campaign for re-election.

The release which emphasized on the governor practical bid since inception in office reads; Makinde was elected Governor of Oyo State on March 10, 2019. Since assuming office, he has worked with his manifesto, The Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development, 2019-2023.

He has followed this plan as he prioritises the five pillars of governance upon which the map is built – healthcare, education, economy (through agribusiness), power, and security.

Makinde’s first year in office kept over 50 per cent of the promises he made to the people of Oyo State.

At the halfway way of his administration, he had completed over 75 per cent of his manifesto and even overshot his plans in some sectors.

He has also fervently pursued policies and projects for the wealth creation of the people of Oyo State towards reinstating the region as the Pacesetter State.

Committed to his legacy of creating wealth by changing narratives from poverty to prosperity, Makinde has called for volunteers to play an impactful and active role in his re-election.

To this effect, he launched an online volunteer platform.The Seyi Makinde Volunteer platform allows people to register to offer direct and non-direct services. Volunteers can choose to give their professional skills, volunteer their time, and (or) cash. The services can be provided via an online campaign or door-to-door canvassing.Volunteering for Seyi Makinde’s re-election has been reaffirmed to be easy and flexible.

Volunteers do not need previous training, as anyone can avail themselves of a one-time project, a few days weekly, or an ongoing position.

To join the team or learn more about volunteering for Seyi Makinde, visit

www.seyimakindevolunteer.com.

Opportunities are also open to males and females of different age groups and professions.

Currently, the Seyi Makinde Volunteer team has launched awareness across an array of lamp poles in Oyo State to sensitise the public about Makinde’s intention to serve the people of the State for another four years.

