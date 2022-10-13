Court dismisses Adebutu’s application for stay of execution

By Olayinka Olukoya - Abeokuta
An Abeokuta Federal High Court, on Thursday, dismissed an application for stay of execution of the judgment delivered last month, in respect of the Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election.

Justice OO Oguntoyinbo dismissed the application for stay of execution of the judgment and refused to make any order as to cost.

Counsel to Hon Ladi Adebutu and PDP, Muyiwa Obanewa, informed the Court of his intention to abandon the application for stay of execution of the earlier judgement ordering fresh conduct of the party’s primary.

Obanewa said he sought to withdraw the application for stay of execution because he was almost done with compiling of records and transmitting same to the Court of Appeal.

While Counsel to Taiwo Olabode and others who are plaintiffs, Dr Kemi Pinherio SAN represented by Thaddeus Idenyi, asked for cost because they had filed a response to the application for stay of execution of the judgment of the court.

On his part, Mr Deji Enisehin, counsel to Mr Jimi Lawal, urged the court to dismiss the application.

Enisehin argued that the application for stay of execution was dead on arrival issues, saying that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had complied with the order of the court by not recognising Adebutu as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ogun State.

