PDP suspends campaign over Wike rift

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has temporarily suspended its campaign to enable it to resolve the rift between the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the Governor Nyesom Wike-led group.

The party was due to have its rally in Kebbi on Wednesday, but it was put off at the request of the presidential standard-bearer who has nominated new mediators to reach out to the Rivers State governor.

It was learned that Atiku has appointed former Senate President, David Mark; former Rivers Governor, Peter Odili and former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, in a new move to placate the Wike group and bring them on board in the campaign.

The group has so far shunned all entreaties to back down in their demand for the resignation of the national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu and has indeed carried out their threat and did not participate in the flag-off of the PDP campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspension of the campaign is to give the trio of mediators the opportunity to carry out the assignment.

