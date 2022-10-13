FCT minister showcases investment opportunities in Abuja to visiting Chinese ambassador, CCECC chairman

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has highlighted potential areas of investment in the FCT that will add value to the nation’s capital and ensure adequate returns for investors.

The areas include road, rail and power infrastructure as well as agriculture and municipal waste management.

The Minister highlighted these when he received a delegation from the International Headquarters of the China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC) led by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria HE, Mr Cui Jianchun recently.

Malam Bello also advised that the company should consider focusing more on long-term investment in the FCT rather than on its current business strategy of serving as contractors.

The Minister expressed the appreciation of the FCT Administration to the CCECC for its Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the FCT which included the construction of about 3 kilometres of barrier along the Kubwa Expressway at Dei-Dei to encourage pedestrians to use the pedestrian bridges.

He also thanked the Chinese Government for the establishment of the China Assisted Primary School in Nyanya and commended the cordial relationship that exists between China and Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria thanked the FCT Minister for the warm reception accorded to his delegation and also expressed his appreciation to the FCTA for providing an enabling environment for CCECC to work in the FCT while assuring of China’s desire to carry out more projects in the Federal Capital Territory.

He disclosed that China was already developing a new strategy of cooperation between the two countries with more focus on Communication, Security and International co-operations.

The Ambassador said the new strategy was aimed at building harmonious societies through more economic collaborations for the mutual development of individual economies.

He also used the occasion to disclose China’s intention to establish a demonstration farm in Abuja as part of its collaboration with Nigeria towards ensuring food security in the country.

Also speaking, the Chairman of CCECC, Mr Liu Weimin, commended the Minister for the great work he has done in changing the face of the FCT for the better and implored for the CCECC to be a part of the Abuja success story of becoming a world-class city.

