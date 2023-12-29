Osun Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Friday signed 2024 budget into law with a promise to ensure full implementation for the benefit of the state and its people.

The total approved budget is Two Hundred and Seventy-Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Seven Thousand Naira and Four Hundred and Ten Kobo (273,908,997,410)

In a short statement after signing the appropriation bill into law, Governor Adeleke said the budget tagged “Budget of Reconstruction and Recovery” is crafted to fast-track the revitalisation of the various sectors of the state economy.

“Our focus is to put the state on the path of sustainable development, hence we are rebuilding all the sectors namely education, health, sports, roads, agriculture, creative industry, digital economy, general infrastructure alongside women and youth focussed programmes and policies.

“I commend the State Assembly for prompt processing of the appropriation bill. I also laud my team for their cooperation with the various assembly committees in the budgetary process.

“We will ensure implementation as stipulated to reconstruct the society and ensure recovery of critical sectors,” the Governor noted while signing the bill into law.

