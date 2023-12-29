Police Parade 38 Suspected Criminals Days Before New Year, Recover Arms, Ammunition, and Local Charms in Oyo

The police have paraded 38 suspects arrested for various crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, and other vices at different locations in Oyo State.

The suspects were showcased before the press at the State Command in Eleyele, Ibadan, on Friday.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, stated that items such as guns, nondispense cartridges, and other dangerous weapons were recovered at the point of arrest.

