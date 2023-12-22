The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released his prophecies for 2024 as it is customary for him to be the first to release the new year prophecies among clerics in the country.

In the 91-page 2024 prophecies signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to News on Fridays, Primate Ayodele said the Nigeria economy needs a lot of prayers for it to be revived in the coming year.

The prophecies, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, featured topical revelations and issues about all sectors of the society including politics, governance, economy, education, sports and security, among others.

“I foresee that the Budgetary provisions as spelt out will not affect the economy significantly the way it is expected. The spirit of God says there will be so many loop holes in the Budget and many of the major highlights as detailed in the budget will not be executed satisfactorily as expected.

“Furthermore, I foresee the Nigeria economy will be fluctuating, it will be unstable and inflation rates will rise up astronomically. The economic stability will crash down to very low levels despite the fact that Central Bank of Nigeria {CBN} and the federal government will be working to find a way forward. I have not seen anything better for the future looks gloomy.

“The prices of essential commodities will skyrocket. There will be scarcity of flour, charcoal price will increase, the prices of cocoa products will be fluctuating. I foresee an increase in the price of cocoa in the international market.

“The spirit of God says the Nigeria government will still borrow more money otherwise the Administration will not make serious headways in all spheres of its developmental efforts that will make things and thus make things better and thus bring joy and enhance the economy,” he revealed.

The cleric also urged Nigerians to pray against fire outbreak in Aso Villa.

“Let us pray against fire outbreak, attacks or losing anybody in the Villa. Let us rebuke acts of disorderliness.

“I foresee there will be a proposal for the construction of a new Presidential Villa. There will be leakages of classified documents in the Aso villa as revealed by the Spirit of God.

“The spirit of God revealed to me that the Aso Villa needs spiritual cleansing because of strange happenings hovering over and around the place,” he said.

He added; “Let us pray not to lose a one-time civilian governor, a one-time Senate President, Speaker House of Representatives and a Speaker of a State House of Assembly. Let us pray against series of strange deaths in the political class in the Months of February, April, July, August and October 2024”.

He also said he foresaw the government regulating social media practices in the country.

