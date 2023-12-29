The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has condoled the family, the government and the people of Kano and Nigeria as a whole for the loss of Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba.

BEF said his passing is a great loss to the nation, as he was a remarkable statesman whose leadership, sacrifice, statesmanship, patriotism, and unwavering commitment to the interests of the people of Northern Nigeria and the citizens of Nigeria as a whole had few parallels in the nation’s history.

In a statement signed by the Director General of NEF, Professor Doknan D Sheni, the Forum said his contribution to the development and progress of Northern Nigeria and Nigeria as a whole is immeasurable.

“It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba. His contributions to the development and progress of Northern Nigeria and Nigeria as a whole are immeasurable.

“As a statesman, he dedicated his life to serving the people and working towards the betterment of society. His leadership was characterized by integrity, wisdom, and a genuine concern for the welfare of the people he represented. He was a living history, embodying the values and principles young Northerners should strive to achieve.

“As we mourn the loss of this great statesman, let us also celebrate his life and the legacy he leaves behind. Let us remember his selflessness, his courage, and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of justice, equality, and progress. Let us strive to honour his memory by continuing the work he started and by upholding the values and principles he held dear.

“His legacy as a dedicated member of the Board of Trustees of the Northern Elders Forum will always be remembered, as he played an instrumental role in shaping the agenda and goals of the organization.

“In this time of grief, we pray that Allah Subhanallahu Wa Ta’ala grants Alhaji Ghali Umar Na’abba Aljanna firdausi. May his soul rest in eternal peace. We also pray for strength and comfort for his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time”, the statement added.