Nigeria’s music industry had a remarkable year, with talented singers and hit songs making waves globally. Certain musicians deserve credit for making these hits happen.

In this article, we will highlight the top 5 Nigerian musicians and their biggest hits in 2023.

1. Rema

Nigerian musician Rema has had one of the most impressive careers in 2023. He rose to worldwide fame after the release of his album “Rave”, which included the hit single “Calm Down”. This song quickly became one of the most popular tracks of 2022 and 2023 after Rema collaborated with the famous American singer Selena Gomez.

2. Asake

The Nigerian artiste, Asake, has had an exceptional year in 2023. He has released many hit songs in the past, but his latest single “Lonely at the Top” has become one of the most popular Nigerian hits of the year.

3. Mohbad

The songs of the late singer Mohbad have become some of the most popular songs in Nigeria this year. Following his death, almost every song he wrote and produced during his career became a sensation.

4. Davido

Davido’s songs “Feel it” and “Unavailable” topped the charts for several weeks in 2023, making them some of the most popular hits of the year.

5. Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniels’ “Buga” is one of 2023’s trendiest songs, with over 50 million YouTube streams and massive social media popularity. He has also released other sensational songs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…