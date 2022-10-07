The governing council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) has appointed Prof. Babatunde Kehinde, as the acting vice chancellor of the institution.

The professor of plant breeding and genetics will resume duty on November 1st, after the expiration of the tenure of the outgoing vice chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako.

The University Head of Public Relations, Mr Kola Adepoju confirmed the development.

Kehinde until his ratification by the governing council, on Thursday, was the deputy vice-chancellor (Development).

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: As Parties Begin 2023 Campaign

FUNAAB names Kehinde as acting VC

FUNAAB names Kehinde as acting VC

He attended the University of Ibadan where he obtained a B.Sc degree in Agricultural Biology, Second Class Honours, Upper Division in 1987; M.Sc in 1990 and a PhD in 1994.

He began his academic career at the University of Agriculture, Abeokuta in March 1994 as an assistant lecturer in the Department of Plant Breeding and Seed Technology, and rose through the ranks to become a professor in 2007.

The new acting VC has served the University in various capacities, which included Dean, College of Plant Science and Crop Production; Director, Institute For Human Resources and Development (INHURD); Member, FUNAAB governing council; chairman and member of notable committees in the university.

He is a recipient of many fellowships and grants, both personally and for the university.





They include graduate fellowship programme at International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA, Ibadan), Chinese fellowship programme at Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, Beijing and grants for research studies and the establishment of Centre of Excellence in Agriculture.

Apart from FUNAAB, Prof. Kehinde has contributed to the development of other universities, his impact at Lagos State University led to his appointment as the acting pioneer dean, School of Agriculture.

He was also a visiting lecturer at the Mendel University in Brno, Czech Republic.