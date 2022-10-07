Okopoly to partner COREN on technical assistance

The Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, is seeking a partnership with the Council for the Regulation of Engineers in Nigeria (COREN), on technical assistance.

The Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr Dr Francisca Unoma Nwafulugo, disclosed this when the Anambra State Council of COREN paid her a familiarization visit on Thursday, at the Department of Mass Communication Conference Hall of the institution to intimate her of the activities of COREN in the state, said the partnership if fully agreed, will also assist lecturers in the Engineering Department to acquire more Industrial and practical experience of the profession.

She said the technical assistance includes; practical training, exchange of knowledge and imparting of skills to engineering students of the Institution.

The rector emphasized that COREN and the Federal Polytechnic Oko, under her leadership, will work to achieve a common goal in the future interest of Nigeria’s Engineering students.

According to the Rector, the Federal Polytechnic Oko will partner with COREN in training engineering lecturers and students in the various technical departments of recognized companies in Nigeria.

“As I speak, our engineering students are having their one-year mandatory Industrial Training (IT), in banks, hospitals and in classroom teaching, which is no mean to be. So I am appealing to you, on behalf of the Polytechnic management, to help us as a regulatory engineering body in Nigeria, get very good Industrial Companies or Construction sites for us, to enable our engineering students to have their practical knowledge of the profession they choose to undergo in life.

“I want to assure you that, we are going to collaborate and partner with you to achieve all your mandate. And whatever it would take for COREN to excel and have a positive impact on society, the management of Federal Polytechnic Oko is there,” Nwafulugo added.

In his speech, the State Chairman of COREN, Engr. Victor Onyeanyana Meju stated that this is an idea whose time has come and that COREN under his leadership in Anambra State, will do everything to make this partnership work.

He noted that the collaboration will help engineering students of the Institution, trained practically with respect to their discipline and also to partner with the Institution in other areas of human capital management.

He pleaded with the institution to ensure issuing of a certificate to any student at the completion of their one-year mandatory Industrial Training, from a designated company like Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing Company Nnewi, and Julius Berger PLC, among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE