On Easter Monday, city entrepreneur and engineer, Kayode Adamolekun, made good his promise as he created a buzz in Ibadan with the opening of his Drinks Of All Kind (DOAK), a drinks retailing and warehousing brand established to serve the unending refreshment and fun yearnings of Nigerians.

The opening of the walk-in hub at the high brow Samonda area of Ibadan, is positioned towards achieving the aims of having the most VIP relaxation space while offering premium drinks from water to health drinks and alcoholic beverages.

The launch of the business attracted the city best in the areas of Media, Entertainment, Government and Business.

