Principal Secretary to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ambassador Hassan Tukur, is being decorated with a new honour.

The politician, who was honoured some years ago with one of the highest titles in Niger Republic, is getting another award from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso .

Tukur in recognition of his contribution to humanity will bag a Honorary Degree, Doctor of Letter from LAUTECH.

In a statement released by the institution, the former Principal Secretary was considered for the award after the University beamed its searchlight on his outstanding performance and commitment to nation building.

Tukur would receive the award during the forthcoming convocation ceremony of the University at the Great Hall of the campus in Ogbomoso.

In his acceptance letter, Tukur commended the University for considering him worthy of the prestigious honour and promised to continue working for development of education in Africa.

