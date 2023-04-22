Nigerian TV host, filmmaker and media entrepreneur, Chude Jideonwo, is flying over the moon.

The lawyer, whose talk show, WithChude, a weekly interview session with celebrities and opinion makers, has become the favourite of many, is having a good time with the success of his first film, ‘Awaiting Trial’ which has been nominated for Best Documentary at the Africa’s Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards 2023.

This seems to be more for the Director, who announced and celebrated the nomination to those that made it possible.

The documentary explores the Endsars protests and the challenges of many young Nigerians.

‘Awaiting Trial’, since its limited online screening, has won several awards and recognition, a thrilling experience for the Director and his team.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE