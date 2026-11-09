FULL LIST: 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal headline the 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11, which was unveiled on Monday following votes by professional footballers from around the world.

The team features 11 players selected through a voting process involving 19,806 professional male footballers from 73 countries.

Messi returns to the team for the first time since 2023, extending his record to 18 appearances in the FIFPRO World 11.

The Inter Miami and Argentina captain leads the forward line alongside Manchester City’s Haaland, Real Madrid’s Mbappe and Barcelona teenager Yamal.

Yamal also makes history as the first player to earn two FIFPRO World 11 selections before turning 20.

In midfield, Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham joins Manchester City’s Rodri and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was selected between the posts, while Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi, PSG’s Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes complete the defensive line.

However, 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane was a notable absentee despite making the 26-player shortlist. The Bayern Munich striker became the first reigning Ballon d’Or winner to miss out on the team since its introduction in 2005.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Olise also failed to make the final selection.

Full list of 2026 FIFPRO Men’s World 11

Goalkeeper

David Raya (Arsenal and Spain)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Midfielders

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona and Spain)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)

The FIFPRO World 11, introduced in 2005, is the only global football award decided exclusively by professional footballers.

Players were assessed on their performances between August 4, 2025, and July 19, 2026, with each nominee required to have made at least 30 official appearances during the period.