2027: Zulum launches APC campaign in Borno

Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum launched the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign for the 2027 general elections on Monday, urging residents to support the party’s candidates at all levels.

The campaign launch, held at the Sports Centre in Maiduguri, attracted APC supporters and political stakeholders from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Zulum thanked the people of Borno for their continued support, saying the APC-led administration had delivered dividends of democracy despite the security challenges facing the state.

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He urged residents to sustain their support for the party in the 2027 elections, beginning with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC candidates for the National Assembly, the party’s governorship candidate, Engr Mustapha Gubio, and its candidates for the Borno State House of Assembly.

Those who attended the event included former governors Maina Ma’aji Lawan and Ali Modu Sheriff; APC Deputy National Chairman Ali Bukar Dalori; and senators representing Borno North, Central and South senatorial districts.

Also present were members of the House of Representatives, former senators, party executives and other stakeholders.

The women’s delegation was led by the First Lady of Borno State, Dr Falmata Babagana Umara Zulum, alongside the wife of the deputy governor, as well as the wives of the APC governorship candidate and his running mate.