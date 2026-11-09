Kane becomes first Ballon d’Or winner to miss FIFPRO World 11

Ballon d’Or winner, Harry Kane, has become the first recipient of football’s most prestigious individual award to miss out on the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 since its introduction in 2005.

The Bayern Munich striker was among the 26 finalists shortlisted for the team but failed to secure enough votes from professional footballers to make the final selection.

More than 18,000 professional players participated in the voting, which produced the final 11-man team.

Kane won the Ballon d’Or last month, beating Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe by one of the narrowest margins in the award’s history.

However, the England captain received just 27.6 per cent of the votes among forwards, finishing behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, who secured 28.4 per cent.

Mbappe, Haaland, Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi were selected in the forward line.

Kane’s omission also meant that Cristiano Ronaldo and Michael Olise missed out on the final selection.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham made the team, joining Manchester City’s Rodri and Paris Saint-Germain’s Vitinha in midfield.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya was selected between the posts, while Pau Cubarsi, Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes completed the defensive line.

Kane became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d’Or since Michael Owen in 2001 and only the fifth player from England to claim the honour, following Sir Stanley Matthews, Sir Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen.