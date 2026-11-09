Police raid bandits’ hideout in Sokoto, rescue two kidnapped victims

The Sokoto State Police Command has rescued two kidnapped victims after dislodging a suspected bandits’ hideout during a clearance operation in the Yabo Local Government Area of the state.

The operation, which took place around 6am on Sunday, November 8, targeted Dan Tafki village and the surrounding hills opposite Binji Musa, identified by security operatives as hideouts for armed bandits.

The police said the operation was led by the Commander of the 7 Police Mobile Force, with personnel from the Violent Crime Response Unit, Anti-Kidnapping Unit and Yabo Divisional Police Headquarters.

According to a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the operation was based on credible intelligence about the presence of armed bandits and their captives in the area.

He said the operatives encountered fierce resistance from the criminals upon arriving at the location, resulting in a gun battle that lasted several hours.

However, the security team eventually overpowered the bandits, forcing them to flee and abandon their hideout and captives.

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“Unable to withstand the sustained pressure from the team, the bandits fled the scene in disarray, abandoning their captives and leaving behind their hideout.

“Two hostages were subsequently rescued unharmed from the scene of the operation,” Rufai said.

The rescued victims were identified as Nafisa Abubakar and Aminu Sahabi, both residents of Dono village.

The police spokesman said the victims were evacuated to a hospital, where they were receiving medical attention and psychological support.

He added that the operatives also destroyed several structures, including silos and other hideouts allegedly used by the bandits during the operation.

The Commissioner of Police, Hayatu Hassan Shaffa, commended the operatives for their courage, professionalism and effective coordination.

Shaffa, according to the statement, assured residents that the command would sustain intelligence-led operations to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities across the state.

He said security agencies remained committed to dismantling criminal networks and ensuring the safety of residents and their property.

The command disclosed that a follow-up operation had commenced to track down the fleeing bandits and destroy their remaining camps.

It urged community leaders and residents to support security agencies with credible information that could facilitate the arrest of the fleeing criminals.

The police also advised residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest security formation.