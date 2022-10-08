Health benefits of bananas

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran

I want to know if bananas have any health benefit. I love banana a lot and will appreciate your kind education regarding its health benefits if any.

Simon (by SMS)

 

Bananas are often referred to as the perfect food for the young and the old largely due to their mineral content and easily digested carbs. Eating bananas may help reduce exercise-related muscle cramps and soreness, which affect many active people. In addition, they contain several essential nutrients and provide benefits for digestion, heart, health and weight loss. Aside from that, Bananas are also a highly convenient snack food.  Bananas are also a great dietary source of potassium which is essential for blood pressure control and healthy kidney function. Among other things, they may boost digestive and heart health due to their fiber and antioxidant content.

 

