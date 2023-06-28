Despite the allegations of impunity and lack of transparency in the 2023 general elections by the European Union Electoral Observation Mission (EU-EOM), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has cautioned against allowing foreign observers to decide on how Africa should conduct its elections, considering it as undue interference.

Dr Agbo Major, the national publicity secretary of the NNPP, spoke with the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday, stating, “Let me clarify that it is not within the power of white people to come and dictate how we should run our democracy in Nigeria. Whatever they are saying is not important to us. However, that doesn’t mean we can say the election was good. The election was actually not too good, but as you know, our democracy in Africa is still evolving. It is an ongoing process.”

“We expect that changes will be introduced in the future to make the process more seamless and transparent. But I don’t agree with the idea of foreign observers coming to tell us what is wrong with our system because we don’t go to their countries to point out what is wrong with their system. As I mentioned, the election was not great, but our elections are influenced by the culture and traditions of our people, and we cannot disregard that. What I know is that we will continue to improve, and nobody should come and dictate how we should run our democracy.”

Meanwhile, the party also extended its greetings to Nigerians on the occasion of the Eid Kabir celebration and called for prayers, love, peace, tolerance, unity, patriotism, and progress for the country to move forward.

“The party urges Muslims, as well as all Nigerians, to pray for peace, love, tolerance, unity, progress, and patriotism as we collectively address the numerous challenges facing the nation, particularly insecurity, economic stagnation, and poor infrastructure, in order to build a new Nigeria that citizens desire and deserve.

“Governments at all levels should exhibit strong, progressive, and compassionate leadership in accordance with Section 14(2)b of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, as amended, which emphasizes that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

“Nigerians deserve fair treatment from their governments and the adequate delivery of the dividends of democracy to alleviate the pains and hardships caused by the removal of fuel subsidy. The welfare of the people should be the top priority in the minds of the nation’s leaders as we strive for a better and greater Nigeria.”

