Nigerians have reacted to the recent ‘implosion’ of a submersible called Titan which claimed the lives of five crew, saying anything associated with Titanic ends on a sad note.

Recall that a five-person crew who reportedly embarked on a dive to the Titanic wreckage were involved in a ‘catastrophic implosion leaving all crew onboard dead.

Nigerians have expressed themselves via their social media platforms stating that the ‘implosion’ must have resulted from its association with the word ‘Titanic’.

A Facebook user, @Ogunsola Idris Abolore said ”Everything associated with Titanic always end in a sad ending, why?”

Another Facebook user @ Evangel Oby Ornguga commented, “Titanic and every quest concerning it always ends in disaster yet some people will embark on it risking their lives? Very sad”

@Bello Olajide reacted “Who sent those guys there without any safety and reasonable back up anything associated with titanic always end in sad story why why why?????????”

@Obayemi Olusesan wrote, ”The ‘Titanic’ logo is an accursed product meant for doomsday against egocentrism and the rich fools…not to associated with nor touched with a longest pole”

@Izuchukwu Richard also wrote, “Everything abt Titanic always have a bad end cos the maker of Titanic challenge God”

