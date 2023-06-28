The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has called on Nigerians to embrace the values of love and sacrifice which the Eid-el-Kabir celebration epitomises.

The Managing Director, Kingsley Achife, in a statement on Tuesday to felicitate Muslims and all Nigerians on the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir, said love and sacrifice are the fundamental pillars for the existence and progress of humanity.

Achife added that embodying the spirit of love is needed in fostering the continuous prosperity of Nigeria.

He also reiterated the commitment of IBEDC to providing good service delivery during the holidays and beyond.

Achife assured customers that the technical crew remained dedicated to promptly resolving any faults that may arise during the period. “To ensure a seamless customer experience, the customer care line will remain active to respond to complaints and reports efficiently,” he said.

The IBEDC MD also advised consumers against engaging unqualified individuals to fix electrical faults in their vicinity and emphasized the importance of properly earthing their premises.

He warned that tampering with electrical installations is not only illegal but also dangerous, as it can lead to electrical accidents, while also appealing to motorists to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol and to observe traffic rules meticulously in order to prevent collisions with electrical poles and other accidents.

Achife also encouraged customers to take advantage of IBEDC’s hassle-free payment channels to settle their bills and purchase electricity units, thereby avoiding disconnection.

The latest addition to these convenient payment channels is the IBEDC Care payment app, available for both Android and iOS users.

Other vending platforms include Quickteller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATM. “To cater to customer needs, IBEDC offices will remain open during the public holidays from 9 am to 3 pm. Customers may also reach us via email,” the statement added.

