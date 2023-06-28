As Muslim faithful in Abia join others across the country to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir, Nigerians have been urged to be peaceful and tolerant of other religions and diverse ethnic groups in the country.

In his Sallah message signed by him, the state governor, Alex Otti said “This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration is remarkable for us in Abia, being the first in the life of this administration. I, therefore, would like to use the opportunity of this memorable occasion to sincerely thank the Muslim community in this state for their immense support that helped to bring about this new government.

“I believe that our government is the answer to the many years of supplication to Almighty God by the people of Abia State and their yearnings for a credible leader that would lead them out of bondage and into a glorious era of socio-economic freedom and abundance.

“I urge us all to, in a similar manner, remain faithful and continue to uphold the leadership of the state in prayer as we strive to rebuild our state and provide the conducive environment for our people to live, work and prosper.”

Also felicitating with Muslims in the state, the former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Dr. Orji Kalu urged the Muslim ummah to uphold the teachings of the holy Quran in their endeavours.

He urged religious and spiritual leaders to use their positions to advocate credible and responsive leadership at all levels, adding that Nigeria is blessed with its religious, ethnic and cultural diversity.

He cautioned against hate speech and inflammatory utterances, noting that peace is a panacea for growth and development.

“This is yet another opportunity for sober reflection as a nation. Muslims must uphold the exemplary and outstanding qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) in their daily pursuits.

“The acts of love, togetherness, selflessness, piety, almsgiving and patriotism must be imbibed in all our endeavours. Let us support and complement the efforts of the federal government in building a prosperous nation. We must continue to live in peace and harmony regardless of our religious differences”.

Earlier in his admonition, the Chief Imam of Abia State, Sheikh Ali Ukiwo and the Chief Imam of Umuahia Central Mosque, Sheikh Aminu Lawal called for peace and mutual coexistence, stating that Moslem is a religion of peace while urging Gov. Otti to rid the state of bad eggs.

Also speaking, HRH Yaro Danladi, the chairman, Northern Traditional Rulers Council (South East/South South) appealed to the federal and state governments to stem the current tide of insecurity in the state and in the country at large.