Gunmen have reportedly killed a member of the vigilante group, otherwise known as the Central Neighborhood Watch in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, Enugu, Mr Onyebu Idoko, popularly known as Alaye.

It was gathered that the incident which happened in Mkpamute village on Thursday afternoon, had caused panic in the entire Enugu Ezike town.

The masked gunmen, who were in their dozens, were said to be conducting a road show when Alaye ran into them on his way to office.

It was gathered from villagers that the hoodlums operated freely in the area, and chanting that they were in charge of the area.

One of the villagers said that the hoodlums were on foot around Mkpamute Road near council headquarter at about 3 pm before the neighborhood watch member who was riding a motorcycle ran into them.

“I was around when suddenly we saw plenty youths with some of them hanging guns on their shoulders. It was really a terrible situation. We saw them marching along the roads with guns ordering people to clear the road until the neighborhood watch member met them. He didn’t even challenge them or anything.

“Rather, they ordered the man he was carrying on his motorcycle to come down and leave the arena. After that, one of them shot the man severally. He died there,” the source told our correspondent.

Police confirmation is yet to come as the PPRO, Daniel Ndukwe has not responded to calls on his phone.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Nigeria’s economy needs prayer — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to…





EXCLUSIVE: DSS recovers 18 bags of currency, documents from Emefiele’s Lagos residence

No fewer than 18 Ghana-must-go bags containing money and documents have been carted away by operatives of…

Ladies should have between N5m to N10m before getting married — BBNaija’s Doyin

Former Big Brother Naija season 7 ‘Level Up’ housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, popularly known as Doyin, has enjoined ladies to…

Peter Obi still best candidate for better Nigeria — Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in…

GWR: Chef Dammy plans to unseat Hilda Baci with 150-hour cook-a-thon

The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to…

TRANSFER NEWS: Chelsea agree deal for 21-year-old Senegalese striker

According to The Athletic, Chelsea has agreed to personal terms with Villarreal’s Senegal striker Nicolas Jackson, 21, who has a release clause of…