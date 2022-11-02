Five things you do that cause weakness in your body

According to Healthline, weakness is a diminution in the strength of one or more muscles. This weakness is a result of a decline in muscle mass and function. Weakness can affect the whole body or it might be localized to a specific muscle or set of muscles.

Weakness can manifest in a variety of ways, some of which is the inability to carry out routine activities like personal hygiene or writing, as well as problems with walking and a general feeling of unsteadiness. There are several potential causes of physical weaknesses. Here are some of them.

1. Not having enough or quality sleep

Inadequate sleep is a common contributor to tiredness. In addition to consolidating new memories and releasing hormones that regulate your metabolism and supply of energy, your body performs several other important tasks while you sleep.

In the morning, when you wake up from a good night’s sleep, you’ll feel revitalized and ready to take on the day.

2. Not drinking enough water

Staying hydrated is critical to your health and vitality. Your body loses water daily as a result of the numerous metabolic interactions that take place.

Failure to replenish fluids lost by breathing, sweating, urinating and bowel movements can lead to dehydration. Slight dehydration can impair one’s energy and concentration levels.

3. Extreme levels of stress

If you’re under a lot of pressure, it could sap your strength and diminish your happiness.

Severe or extreme levels of stress are related to weariness or weakness.

4. Being completely inactive

Most of the time, the leading cause of fatigue in middle-aged and elderly people is being completely inactive.

There’s a good chance that your lack of energy or feeling weak stems from not doing enough exercise.





5. Overindulging in processed foods

Some people think that carbohydrates provide them with sufficient fuel. When digested, they are converted into sugar, which the body uses as an energy source.

It is noteworthy that consuming an excessive amount of refined carbohydrates, however, can lead to fatigue.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE