It’s not late to fulfill Amechi’s last wish, release Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo tells Buhari

Following the death of the former Minister in the First Republic, Mbazulike Amechi, who had pleaded for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to honour the late minister’s wish and release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The apex Igbo group stated this in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by its Secretary General Mazi, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, while mourning the late minister on Tuesday.

He then urged the South-east governors to take over the burial arrangements of late Amechi, noting that Ndigbo will observe four market days of mourning starting November 2, 2022 in line with the established Igbo traditional rights to mourn outstanding men and women.

“Late Pa Mbazulike Amechi’s last wish to see Nnamdi Kanu released from incarceration can be achieved now he’s dead, let the news of his demise touch the heart of the president to accord the wishes of the last Zikist and First Minister of Aviation to release Nnamdi Kanu from confinement.

“President Buhari has the exceptional opportunity to rewrite history and Buhari’s best tribute to the late elder statesman should be the presidential pardon and release of the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu from custody, and we believe that Kanu will honor the bargaining agreement of Mbazulike Amechi.

“It was Mbazulike Amechi that protected former South African President, Nelson Mandela in his countryside in Anambra when Mandela’s life was in danger in the 80s, he has been at the forefront of intervention for Africans who is danger over genuine causes and legitimate reasons.”

In the same vein, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, expressed the sentiments of the group to mourn late Amechi.

Dr Ogbonnia said that “Ohaaeze Ndigbo recalls with freshness how Dara mortgaged the bloom of his youth to fight for Nigerian independence. On several occasions, he was arrested and detained by the colonial authorities and in more than two occasions he preferred imprisonment instead of bowing to the oppressors. Other courageous youths who volunteered in that sacred obligation include Osita Agwuna, Nduka Eze, Mokwugo Okoye, Raji Abdallah, Ikenna Nzimiro, Anthony Enahoro, among others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“What really added to the Amechi mystique was that the more the incarceration, the more popular The Boy is Good became. It is a tribute to a rare courage, uncompromising principle, sacrifice, stoic heroism, patriotic dispositions and extra-ordinary faith in the struggle for Nigerian independence that earned Amechi the Member of the Parliament at a very young age of 29, Parliamentary Secretary and subsequently the Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the First Republic.

“When last the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo led by Ambassador Professor George Obiozor, CON paid a courtesy call on Amechi, we were happy to discover that those passionate, revolutionary, oratorical, edifying zest and robust intellect that characterize freedom fighters were still very intact in him.

“It is regrettable that the last wish Chief Amechi presented to President Muhammadu Buhari was rebuffed; Amechi made his way to Aso Rock and pleaded that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu be released to him on trust. Secondly, Amechi, on hearing that Buhari was to visit Ebonyi State, earlier this year, in spite of his old age, reactivated his combative paws and reflexes to meet Mr. President. At Abakiliki, Chief Amechi in an uncommon oratorical skill, spoke pointedly but passionately to President Buhari on why Nnamdi Kanu should be released to him. Furthermore, Amechi’s voice waxed eloquent to the universal advocacy that it is the turn of the South East to produce a president in Nigeria.”

He prayed on behalf of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and indeed all the Igbo sons and daughters that the Almighty will grant the soul of Chief Amechi an eternal rest in his bosom.