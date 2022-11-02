Flooding: NBA constitutes disaster relief committee

By Sunday Ejike – Abuja
The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Yakubu Maikyau has constituted the NBA flood disaster relief committee, to be headed by Mallam Yusuf Ali.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal said, the committee has the mandate to raise funds from members of the association and other public-spirited individuals and institutions and to utilise the same in alleviating the sufferings of members who have been severely affected by the ravaging flood.

In addition to raising funds, the statement said, the committee has the responsibility of designing an equitable and integrity-proof model for identifying the beneficiaries of the relief materials/funds and determining the form and value of the relief to be given to these beneficiaries.

According to the NBA boss, by Section 9(5)(e)(vii) of the Constitution of the association, the General Secretary, Mr Adesina Adegbite, is an ex officio member of the committee and the National Treasurer, Caroline Anze Bishop and National Welfare Secretary, Chinyere Obasi will also serve on the 25-member committee.

The NBA President thanked members of the committee for accepting to serve the association and its members, despite their very busy schedules.

“I do not take either their acceptance to serve or their service, which entails great sacrifices from each of them, for granted. The association owes them a debt of gratitude,” he said.

 

