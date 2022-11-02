Oyo anti-corruption agency records 133 corruption cases

The Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency (OYACA) has said it has received and investigated 133 corruption cases since it was established.

The agency made this known in a statement signed by its chairman, Justice Eni Esan (retd) when she noted that the agency has been able to achieve a lot in the discharge of its duties to fight corruption and curb corrupt practices in the State.

She added that the 133 corruption cases were thoroughly investigated, of which some have been forwarded to the Attorney General of the state for prosecution while some are awaiting disciplinary actions.

Esan further pointed out that large sums of money have been recovered from corrupt contractors that were engaged by the ministries, departments and agencies who failed to perform the contracts as expected.

According to her, in its duties to sensitize the general public, OYACA has taken its advocacy campaign programmes on the dangers posed by corruption to the development of the state to local government areas, the traditional institution across the state, civil servants and officers of the State judiciary as well as staffs and students of state-owned tertiary institutions.

“Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency (OYACA) has been able to achieve a lot in the discharge of its duties to fight corruption and curb corrupt practices in the State.

“The agency has received from government departments, institutions and individuals, over 133 petitions on different cases of corruption and corrupt practices, these cases have been forwarded to the Attorney General for prosecution while some are awaiting disciplinary actions.

“OYACA has been able to recover some amount of money from corrupt contractors engaged by government MDAs who failed to perform the contract as expected.

“The agency also investigated some government officials on allegation of diversion of funds into personal accounts and such officers are standing trial in court.

“OYACA has also assisted individuals to recover some amount of money from fraudulent persons who are civil servants and the money has since been handed over to the petitioners.

“As part of the core mandate of the agency to educate and enlighten the public on what corruption and corrupt practices are and how to rid our society of the menace, many sensitisations and advocacy campaign programmes have been conducted for different groups of people, which include chairmen, officers and people of local government areas in the state, the traditional rulers, the civil servants and officers of the judiciary, staffs and students of state-owned tertiary institutions and members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), during their camp activities,” she explained.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE