Fire disrupts internet on Africa’s highest peak

World News
By Tribune Online
Fire disrupts internet,

The fire that has been raging on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania has damaged some of the internet cables installed three months ago up the mountain. (BBC)

The BBC saw more than a 4km-long cable that had been damaged by the fire along the Marangu route.

Tanzanian authorities have not yet revealed the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The cable damage has disrupted the internet connection at the highest point where the cables had been installed, up to a height of 3,720m. The mountain is Africa’s highest peak, at 5,895m (19,341 ft).

The blaze started on 21 October and since then it has been erupting in many areas as hundreds of firefighters struggle to contain it.

After months of dry conditions, parts of the mountain experienced rain yesterday and today, extinguishing or reducing the intensity of some of the fires.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

 

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
World News

Parents receive bodies of children killed in Uganda blaze

World News

UN lorry burnt and staff injured in DR Congo attack

World News

Kenya’s first Olympic medallist dies aged 84

World News

China aims to ship 25 million virtual reality devices by 2026

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More