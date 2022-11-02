Fire disrupts internet on Africa’s highest peak

The fire that has been raging on the slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania has damaged some of the internet cables installed three months ago up the mountain. (BBC)

The BBC saw more than a 4km-long cable that had been damaged by the fire along the Marangu route.

Tanzanian authorities have not yet revealed the extent of the damage caused by the fire.

The cable damage has disrupted the internet connection at the highest point where the cables had been installed, up to a height of 3,720m. The mountain is Africa’s highest peak, at 5,895m (19,341 ft).

The blaze started on 21 October and since then it has been erupting in many areas as hundreds of firefighters struggle to contain it.

After months of dry conditions, parts of the mountain experienced rain yesterday and today, extinguishing or reducing the intensity of some of the fires.

