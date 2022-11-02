Police recover 51 guns, arrest 10 suspects in Delta

By Alphonsus Agborh - Asaba
A 58-year-old man, one Peter Okolie and nine others have been arrested by the police in connection with the recovery of 51 guns in a hideout in the Emuhu community, Ika north-east council area of Delta State.

The arms include forty-two locally made single barrel guns, six double barrel guns, three pump action guns, two filing machines, and a toolbox containing fabricated materials and working tools.

A statement by the state police public relations officer, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba on Wednesday said the 58-year-old man who is the ring leader and his cohorts were nabbed in Agba quarters of Emuhu.

The arrest was made sequel to credible information to the police about a syndicate that specialises in manufacturing locally made guns, and other arms.

The state commissioner of police, Ari Mohammed Ali commended the successful operation assuring all residents in the State that the Command will not relent in the fight against crime and criminality.

While noting that proactive policing and community police remained key in the fight against criminality, Ali adjured all to continue to partner with the command by giving useful, timely and credible information that will help in nipping crime in the bud.

