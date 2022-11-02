Afenifere endorsed Obi based on national interest —Adebanjo

LEADER of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has reiterated that the group’s endorsement of the candidature of the presidential standard-bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, is based on national interest and remains sacrosanct.

In an interview with Arise TV on Tuesday, Adebanjo described as fallacy, claims that Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s endorsement of the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has watered down his earlier endorsement of Obi. According to him, everything that had been happening is just politics.

“Why are we supporting Obi? The constitutional, logical and equitable reasons for it, I have stated it. Those are the issues they should address. They should tell us that the rotation system which showed that Yoruba have had their slot and automatically disqualify Tinubu now is false.

“None of them can claim to love the Yoruba people than me, Ayo Adebanjo; no Yoruba man living. I am challenging them to come out if there is any organisation in existence that surpasses Afenifere in protecting Yoruba interest.

“This is not a Yoruba matter, it’s not a contest between Yoruba and Igbo. It is about who are the best champions of the people. This is an equitable thing for the unity of the country. That is what we should address. We should first decide whether we should have a second chance when one of us has not had a chance.

“Those are facts of the issue. We are not only opposed to the issue of Tinubu, we are also opposed to Atiku. How can a Fulani man rule for eight years and another Fulani man is going back there? Those are the issues. Let us base this election on issues, not on sentiments.

“And if you read that statement where I first announced our support for the SouthEast, I didn’t even know who was going to be the candidate then, it was principle and certain ideals. It is that ideal they should challenge.

“They should not bring in any price line or sentimental attachment. I won’t accuse them of any other ulterior motive, that’s their affair, but that is our own case; it is the case that they should address, address the message, forget the messenger,” Pa Adebanjo said.