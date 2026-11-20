The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening border security and management through improved institutional capacity, training, provision of equipment and regional cooperation.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, gave this assurance during a courtesy visit led by Sarah Elizabeth Crawford, Coordinator of the Integrated Border Security Network (IBSN), at the Ministry of Interior, Abuja.

In a statement in Abuja, the Head of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry of Interior, Mrs Mary Ali, said Tunji-Ojo described the IBSN initiative as a laudable intervention, noting that its objectives aligned with Nigeria’s efforts to strengthen border governance and address emerging security challenges.

He assured the delegation of the Ministry’s support and willingness to work closely with the network to ensure the success of the initiative.

Tunji-Ojo expressed the Ministry’s interest in the outcome of the ongoing joint baseline assessment, emphasising the need for the exercise to identify the country’s actual needs and priorities, particularly in the areas of personnel training, equipment and institutional strengthening.

He also highlighted the importance of adopting a holistic approach to border management, stressing that capacity building must go beyond training to include strengthening the institutions responsible for securing and managing the country’s borders.

The minister further disclosed that Nigeria was currently developing a National Border Strategy in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The strategy is expected to provide a five-year framework for improving border management and positioning Nigeria to play a stronger role in regional security.

The minister welcomed the proposed collaboration, expressing optimism that the partnership would deliver practical results in strengthening Nigeria’s border institutions and enhancing security across the West African sub-region.

He also expressed confidence that the forthcoming stakeholder meeting to review the baseline assessment would provide clear direction for the partnership and guide the next steps towards achieving its objectives.

Earlier, the IBSN Coordinator, Sarah Elizabeth Crawford, explained that the network operated across nine West African countries with support from six international partners, including Germany, Italy, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, alongside agencies such as INTERPOL.

She said the initiative sought to strengthen regional border security through coordinated interventions, effective resource allocation and the elimination of duplication of existing programmes.

She added that the ongoing baseline assessment in Nigeria would identify the country’s specific needs and inform a three-year strategic roadmap for the region.

Crawford also highlighted the emerging trend of importing precursor chemicals for local drug production, stressing the need for specialised training, improved intelligence sharing and stronger international cooperation to address evolving security threats.