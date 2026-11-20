Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Presidential Campaign Council Support Group Directorate have intensified grassroots support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

The Directorate, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ibadan on Friday, listed the gains of his administration, which include infrastructural development, power sector reform and an increase in monthly allocations from the Federation Account to both the states and the local government areas.

Setting the tone for the engagement, the Director-General of the PBAT Support Group and former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Dr Silas Agara, explained that the directorate had deliberately shifted from traditional solidarity walks to interactive town hall sessions, following an earlier outing in Awka, Anambra State, to engage citizens directly with verifiable facts.

Agara said the gathering was designed to “give all our people there the conducive environment to be able to state clearly, in clear terms, what Mr. President has done in every state,” while appealing to support groups to ensure a massive voter turnout in January 2027 to return President Tinubu to Aso Villa.

In a pointed comparison of local government funding in Oyo State across three administrations, the former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, revealed that monthly federal allocations to the state’s 33 councils had surged dramatically under President Tinubu.

According to Kolade, local governments in Oyo State received an average of N1.8 billion monthly under former Governor Christopher Alao-Akala and N2.4 billion monthly under former Governor Abiola Ajimobi, whereas monthly allocations under the current dispensation had risen to an average of N26 billion.

Recalling past grassroots projects, Kolade noted that Alao-Akala executed five kilometres of road per local government, totalling 165 kilometres, while Ajimobi tarred 637 kilometres of asphalt roads and opened up earth roads totalling 1,033 kilometres across the councils.

Questioning the utilisation of the current N26 billion monthly inflow in local councils such as Oriire and Egbeda, Kolade charged voters to back Tinubu’s second-term bid to entrench full local government autonomy.

Speaking on power sector interventions, the representative of the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, noted that roughly 80 million Nigerians, about 40 per cent of the population, lacked access to electricity when President Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

He disclosed that the administration had secured a $750 million publicly funded facility through the Rural Electrification Agency to catalyse an additional $1.1 billion in private sector investment for 1,120 isolated mini-grids and 250 interconnected mini-grids nationwide, alongside another $500 million earmarked for ongoing Ministry of Power projects.

Tegbe added that eight federal universities, including the University of Ibadan, University College Hospital (UCH), University of Abuja and University of Maiduguri, were taken off the national grid under the second phase of the Energizing Education Programme to relieve pressure on the decades-old grid, noting that comprehensive project compendiums across all six geopolitical zones had been distributed to support groups for door-to-door campaigns.

On rail transportation, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Dr Kayode Opeifa, described the Lagos–Ibadan standard gauge rail as the most functional corridor in the country, noting that frequency had increased since 2023 to twice daily from Thursday to Sunday and once daily from Monday to Wednesday, while container cargo operations at Moniya were boosting Oyo State’s economy.

Opeifa revealed that plans were under way to extend passenger rail operations from Ibadan to Osogbo and Ado-Ekiti under a four-year Southwest rail master plan in partnership with the Southwest Development Commission, adding that a 50 per cent fare discount would soon be introduced for holiday travellers.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media-Related Issues, Mr Tunde Rahman, maintained that President Tinubu’s bold economic reforms saved the nation from total financial collapse, stabilised the naira and lifted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to about 4.2 per cent.

Rahman highlighted key social and infrastructure interventions, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which provides a N20,000 monthly stipend to students, the clearance of N768 billion in pension arrears, and major federal road contracts in Oyo State, such as the N276 billion Ilorin–Ogbomoso highway and the N265 billion Iseyin–Oyo–Ogbomoso road, as well as the Iwo township, Ibadan–Ijaye–Ago-Are, Iseyin–Okeho–Kishi, Ogbomoso–Igbeti and Ibadan–Abeokuta corridors.

ALSO READ: JUST IN: Customs suspends activities at training colleges

Earlier, the Southwest Zonal Coordinator of the Support Group Directorate urged members to move beyond crowd mobilisation to become active “ambassadors of information” who counter misinformation, noting that state governments now received nearly 300 per cent more revenue than before May 2023, enabling them to clear salary backlogs.

In their separate remarks, the Oyo State APC Chairman and former Deputy Governor, Dr Moses Adeyemo, and Senator Sharafadeen Alli charged party faithful and residents to ensure that their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were ready, turn out en masse on election day and defend their votes at the polling units.

Alli also commended the developmental strides of the President, while an aide to the President, Sunday Dare, highlighted ongoing federal road interventions across 12 routes in Oyo State and emerging cargo rail opportunities between Omi Adio and Erunmu.