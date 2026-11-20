Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 21 kidnapped victims from suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in Kogi State and arrested a suspected terrorist in a separate operation.

The operations were carried out by troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), in different parts of the state on Wednesday, November 18.

According to an operational report made available on Friday, troops deployed to Agbede responded to a kidnapping incident at about 2:52 p.m.

The report said the suspected kidnappers fled upon sighting the troops, prompting the soldiers to search the area.

The operation led to the rescue of four kidnapped victims, who were subsequently reunited with their families.

In a separate operation at about 2 p.m., troops, working alongside personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS) and forest guards, raided suspected kidnappers’ hideouts in the Kabba-Bunu axis.

The security team engaged the criminals, forcing them to abandon their captives and flee into the surrounding forest.

Seventeen kidnapped victims were rescued during the operation and evacuated to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba, for medical attention.

The military also recorded another breakthrough in its counter-terrorism operations when troops of OPWS stationed at Atsawa arrested a suspected terrorist at Budon in Lokoja Local Government Area.

The suspect was apprehended at about 6 a.m. on November 18 and subsequently taken into military custody for further investigation and necessary action.

The operations, according to the report, underscore the continued efforts of security agencies to dismantle criminal hideouts and rescue kidnapping victims across the region.

The military also reported successful operations in Plateau and Kaduna states, including the rescue of an injured woman allegedly attacked by suspected herders in Riyom, Plateau State, and the foiling of an attempted kidnapping in Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.