President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to building a professional, digitally enabled and results-driven Civil Service, pledging to sustain reforms aimed at improving government efficiency and service delivery.

The President said the ongoing reforms were designed to modernise government operations, eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks, strengthen accountability and make public institutions more responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

Tinubu, represented by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olumuyiwa Enitan Abel, stated this in Abuja at the launch of the Public Sector Reform Playbook, published by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, according to a statement by the Director of the Press and Public Relations Office of the Head of Service, Mrs Eno Olotu.

He said the transformation of the public sector must translate into tangible improvements in the quality and speed of services delivered to citizens, stressing that “government must work better for Nigeria to work better.”

The President noted that since assuming office in May 2023, his administration had pursued far-reaching reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda to strengthen the economy, improve public finances and create a more conducive investment environment.

He said achieving the country’s ambition of building a self-reliant and prosperous economy by 2030 required an efficient, innovative and responsive public sector.

According to him, digital transformation is already reshaping government operations through the deployment of technology to reduce administrative delays, improve efficiency, promote transparency and strengthen accountability.

He urged public servants to embrace the reforms, describing them as custodians of public trust and critical partners in translating government policies and programmes into measurable benefits for citizens.

Tinubu also called on stakeholders to rise above political differences and prioritise nation-building, noting that strong public institutions were essential for ensuring continuity in governance and effective service delivery beyond political cycles.

He urged Ministries, Extra-Ministerial Offices and Agencies to take ownership of the Public Sector Reform Playbook and implement its recommendations to achieve measurable and sustainable results.

In her keynote address, a former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, commended the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation for developing the initiative and sustaining its commitment to public sector governance reforms.

She described the Playbook as a practical resource for policymakers and reform practitioners, providing guidance on making reforms more accessible, actionable and effective.

Also speaking, the Chairman and Co-Founder of the Foundation, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, said Nigeria was not short of reform ideas, policies or frameworks, but had struggled with sustaining implementation and translating reform ambitions into lasting outcomes.

He said the Playbook was designed to help public institutions identify priorities, strengthen implementation, promote accountability and measure performance.

Aig-Imoukhuede urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as state governments, to adapt the recommendations of the document to their respective institutional priorities.

The event, held at the Afreximbank African Trade Centre, Abuja, featured a panel discussion and other activities and attracted senior government officials, private sector leaders, development partners and other stakeholders.