My problem with migraine

I am a 30- year- old Civil Servant. I have been having migraine for the past three years. Unfortunately, the problem has not stopped despite all the medications I have been taking. Kindly let me know what I can do about this.

Aliyu (by SMS)

As you must have noticed, migraine is a debilitating condition that can cause severe head pain and other symptoms. The ailment is caused by many factors such as; changes in the environment, such as weather changes, bright lights, or loud noises, hormonal changes, such as those that occur during menstruation. Also important are certain foods or beverages, such as aged cheeses, caffeine, or alcohol while stress or anxiety, sleep changes or deprivation as well as intense physical activity are also likely possibilities. As a long time patient with migraine, in addition to your medications, it is very important for you to identify the triggers that usually set off your migraine and avoiding them.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE