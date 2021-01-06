FCMB appoints Yemisi Edun acting managing director

Business News
By Paul Omorogbe

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has announced that Yemisi Edun will act as managing director, while the Managing Director, Adam Nuru, proceeds on leave.

This is according to a statement from the management of FCMB.

It stated, “In line with normal corporate practice, Mrs Yemisi Edun is acting as the managing director of FCMB in the interim period while Mr Adam Nuru is on leave, and the Board conducts its review of the allegations.”

The management noted that, “She has not been appointed as the substantive Managing Director.

“As and when the Board completes its review of the allegations, we will provide an update.”

Edun has hitherto been the bank’s executive director, finance.

It will be recalled that Adam Nuru has of recent been embroiled in a crisis involving a former staff of the bank, Moyo Thomas and her late husband, Tunde Thomas.

Comments

