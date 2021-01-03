Demolition: How I lost one-month pregnancy, Owner of sex party building narrates

The owner of the building billed to host the proposed Kaduna sex party, Aisha Mercy Yakubu, has said that as a result of the demolition of the building, she had lost a one-month pregnancy.

In a statement titled, ‘The story of Asher Kings and Queens Restaurant — this is my story’ which she personally signed said the restaurant was registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2016.

According to her, the restaurant is a one-storey building structure, with a VIP Lounge section, where premium customers relax to watch football league games in a cozy environment, with all the comfort, airconditioners and light music.

”Whilst the ground floor is where the kitchen and serving spot is, also with chairs and tables for customers to sit and eat their food as required.

”We hire/rent the VIP section for light events, of not more than 26 customers.

”On the 27th December, 2020, a customer hired the VIP Lounge for a 15-man reunion/clothing line promo, to appreciate his customers for their good patronage of his brands.

”Before the event proper commenced, a friend of mine and I noticed an unusual movement around the main gate to the restaurant, as it was half opened to avoid a crowded environment.

”We approached the main gate and on getting there I saw two truck load of heavily armed officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

”I asked the team leader what was going on but he ignored my question and said he will explain to me when we get to the Police Station, Sabon Tasha Division.

”When we arrived the Police station, my customer, who accompanied me to the station, enquired what the matter was and the Police showed us a poster on a GSM phone belonging to one of the officers by name Inspector Felix.

”It was a poster of an event titled; KADUNA SEX PARTY, which the Police claimed the venue for the supposed “sex party” was scheduled to hold at my restaurant, even though with no address of where it will take place on the poster.

”I denied knowledge of that event as there was nothing of that sort taking place at the restaurant and I wouldn’t stoop so low to entertain such illicit activity at my place, but the Police refused to believe me and had my friend and two of my staff detained for one night, one day, until the customer that had earlier hired the place for usage on that fateful day was also arrested the next day.

”They were released after paying a “bail fee” of N100,000 to Inspector Felix and one other lady Officer, fair in complexion.

”I noticed how incompetent the NPF were, i suggested to them to call the number on the supposed “Kaduna Sex Party” poster, which they immediately put a call through and a name came on, using the True Caller App as MARVELLOUS AKPAN.

”The Police asked me to pay a fee of N20,000 for them to do their job of tracking down the user of the phone number, which I immediately paid them so that they will swing into action.

”Marvellous Akpan was arrested the next day. He was interrogated and he obliged to owning the phone number on the poster and printing of the poster which was posted on Social Media, assisted by a friend of his named Noah and one other guy.

”On further interrogation, Mr Marvellous Akpan confessed to the Police that he doesn’t even know me and has never being to my restaurant nor have any knowledge of its address. He claimed that the poster for the supposed “Kaduna Sex Party” was just a prank!

”Mr Chimeze, who had hired the place was released, summarily, after the successful arrest of Mr Akpan.

”The next day, 31st December,2020, while at the other Branch of my restaurant, at Court Road, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, a friend of mine called me and asked me to go to the main Restaurant and see what was going on.

”I immediately went and saw a combined team of Police men, Soldiers, KASTLEA and Vigilante groups guarding a Pay loader to demolished my restaurant.

”No prior notice was served to me before the demolition, there was no any form of communication between I and the Kaduna State Property Development Agency (KASUPDA) who came to demolish the building structure.

”Even when they arrived at the location, the main entrance to the main entrance to the restaurant was under lock. There was no form of communication to me!

”I watched them pull down the building without allowing me to remove any item before the demolition. As a result of the trauma, I lost my one-month-old pregnancy.

”I also incurred the following loses;

cooking utensils, furniture, Electric

appliances, Chillers, Deep freezers, Bemarrings out door catering utensils.

”Cash, et al worth over N32 million, as the place was abruptly vandalised after the demolition.

”I plan to seek legal redress for defamation of my character and the loss of my properties, in the building, plus other sundry issues as would be advised by my lawyers.

