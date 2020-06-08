FBN Insurance: Transfer of a legacy

THE nation’s insurance industry was, again, in the news last week. One of the major players in the space, First Bank Nigeria Holdings (FBNH), announced its decision to divest 65 per cent shares in its insurance arm, First Bank Insurance (FBI), to its South African insurance partner, Sanlam Group.

Announcing the deal, the managements of the two insurance giants – FBN Holdings Plc and Sanlam Emerging Markets Limited, in a statement, explained that having completed the sale and transfer of FBNH’s 65 per cent shares in FBN Insurance Limited, to Sanlam, the ownership of the company had, effectively, been transferred to the South Africa’s largest insurance company, founded on June 8, 1918.

Why the divestment?

Not a few have queried the decision of FBNH to do away with its ten- year- old insurance subsidiary, which by all intents and purposes, can not be said to be doing badly in a market that is potentially viable, but highly conservative and poorly organized.

For instance, one of the arguments adduced by this class of analysts is hinged on the fact that FBN Insurance had everything it needed to survive, in the topsy-turvy terrain of the nation’s insurance landscape; since everything seemed to be working for it before this ‘sudden’ deal.

But, the management of the Group would not see anything unusual in the decision. The divestment, which took effect from June 1, this year, according to the Group Managing Director, FBNH, Kalu Eke, was part of the Group’s medium to long term ‘strategic objectives’.

Besides, he argued, the divestment would go a long way in ultimately improving the company’s shareholders’ wellbeing and delivering greater value to all the stakeholders, and a means of deepening the insurance market.

With Shareholders’ Agreement, which gave pre-emptive rights to the South African insurance company, successfully activated, the Chief Executive Officer of Sanlam, Heine Werth would rather see the deal as a cumulative result of a mutually-beneficial partnership with FBNH, spanning over some years.

The company, he added, was only exercising its pre-emptive right to acquire the remaining shareholding of First Bank Insurance, an evidence of the belief and value it had brought to the business of insurance in Nigeria.

Performances

Interestingly, the deal has, undoubtedly, thrown up a lot of puzzles. Quite a number of market watchers are still stupefied at the decision of Sanlam to further throw its hat into a business ring, that seems not to be enjoying the best of times, presently. It is an open secret that a sizeable number of Nigerians will still not touch insurance products with, even the longest pole. So where is the optimism, on the part of Sanlam, to buy up FBN Insurance shares coming from?

But, not a few are quick to hinge such optimism on the impressive performance FBN Insurance had been able to garner, over the decade, as a major attraction for any would-be suitors or investors.

The insurance company’s performances, in the past few years, bear eloquent testimony to an outfit, well-run enough to attract interests from investors both within and beyond the shores of the country.

Financials

For instance, figures obtained from the published financial statements of the company, for the year ended 31 December 2018, revealed a general growth across different measurement indices.

While the company’s profit before tax grew by 44 per cent, from 4.26 billion in 2017 to N6.13 billion in 2018, the Gross Premium Written (GPW) also grew from N19.6 billion in 2017 to N26.0 billion in 2018, accounting for a 33 per cent increase. Its Return on Equity (RoE) also rose to 45 per cent, an increase from the previous year’s performance of 34 per cent, achieving a post-tax Return on Assets (RoA) of 8 per cent, in the year.

Products and unique selling points

One of the key factors that kept the company going, prior to the acquisition, was its ability to leverage the brand equity of the parent company, First Bank Holdings, to make exploits in the undulating landscape of the nation’s insurance business.

“The name First Bank provides the much-needed shoulder, for any business concern that shares affiliation with it, to lean on,” argued a marketing communication analyst, Bidemi Ojutalayo.

Ojutalayo continued: “There is no way First Bank’s strong brand equity would not rub off positively on any brand in the First Bank Holdings portfolio, since the financial institution has become a behemoth, having played in that space for over a century.”

While Ojutalayo’s claims might not be far from the truth, many however believe that the management of the insurance company, had, in the past one decade, also, come up with some innovative policies and products that did not only attract customers, but also enhanced the company’s fortunes and impacted its bottom-line, positively.

For instance, it is on record that the company, which was licensed about one decade ago, became the first insurance company to launch mobile insurance in partnership with Airtel through airtime purchase, in July 2013.

The product became an instant hit in the sector, then; an innovation, stakeholders believe, went a long way in deepening insurance business in Nigeria, and making it more competitive.

Laurels

Interestingly, the impact of these tech-induced innovations on the sector could be seen in the laurels and recognition they eventually earned the company. For instance, the insurance company, on January 15, 2020, emerged winners of the World Finance Global Insurance Award as the Best Life Insurance Company in Nigeria, making it the fourth time the company would be claiming the award, having performed the feat in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

According to the World Finance Magazine, organisers of the award, the successful adoption of new technology, remains key to future success in the insurance sector.

“And if firms cannot effectively exploit systems such as AI and the IoT, they risk being left behind. Clearly, FBN Insurance is one firm that does not want to be left behind, and if their fourth win is anything to go by, they will not be,” stated the magazine.

The award, therefore, was, without doubt, an attestation to the insurance company’s innovative and resilient attributes, coupled with the forward-thinking personnel it parades.

Another feather that clearly adorns the cap of this insurance outfit was its recognition as the 2018 Africa Re/AIO Insurance Company of The Year and its ‘A+’ rating by Agusto & Co.

Transfer of a legacy

For financial analyst and Chief Executive Officer of Wealthgate Advisor, Mr. Biyi Adesuyi, the decision to do away with the insurance arm of the company by the First Bank Group, despite its encouraging track record in the past one decade, is not unusual.

“We’ve seen AXA Mansard make such intervention at GTBank Insurance, sometimes ago. It does not really mean the company’s books are bad. But what we are likely witnessing is a fall-out of a decision by the Group to do away with some arms of the group that are not really enhancing the fortunes of the core business of the Group, which is banking. It is a way of leaving the business to those that can run it better,” he stated.

He also dispelled misgivings that such deal was bad for the nation’s insurance space and the home-grown brands, playing there.

“There is nothing unusual in all these things, and I don’t think it’s bad for the system. Even one of the biggest banks in the UK is owned by HSBC, comprising of foreigners, Hong Kong and Shangai Banking Corporation. HSBC is not owned by the Europeans or the British. But the fact remains that the financial institution has continued to enhance the fortunes of its operating environments,” he argued.

The Wealthgate Advisor boss would rather want the divestment deal to be seen as a ‘transfer of a legacy’, built over a decade, arguing that the fact that the insurance company was able to get a look-in from one of the biggest players in the business, around the world, should be seen as a huge positive.

“I would rather see it as a transfer of a huge legacy. A legacy, huge enough to attract global beckoning. One, we are looking for FDI, and it has come in form of this deal, that’s injecting foreign capital into that business, apart from the inflow of dollars that would also come into the nation’s economy. It would also be an augmentation of the stock of foreign currency that we have, and this will help us stabilize the value of the naira,” he stated.

The nation’s insurance business, as a whole, is not left out of the benefits, he added. For instance, by the deal, the new company, known for its expertise in insurance business would be deploying such expertise in the nation’s insurance space, thereby deepening the sector, because of its global reach.

The unanswered question

Interestingly, as convincing as the above argument and those of others in support of the deal might sound, Ojutalayo however believes it remains a huge blow to those drawing inspirations from the First Bank Holdings, on how to nurture and build another truly Nigerian brand, over a century.

“The sustenance of the FBN Insurance brand would have given a boost to our drive in building a truly made –in- Nigeria brand. I think by going the way of a South African company, we are being left with the feelings that we had when the Nigeria Airways became defunct, years ago.”

But while the question of ‘why sell such a befitting legacy?’ will continue to linger, not a few would however find solace in the fact that the overall impact of the deal will be positive on the industry.

FBN Insurance has built a brand, a name and a legacy in its one decade of existence, and the acquisition will only mean one thing: an improvement on such feat and a further deepening of the nation’s insurance firmament.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Edo: APC Weighs Options, Fears PDP Takeover •Governors stick with Obaseki, Odubu adamant

Two weeks to the much-anticipated primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, national party chieftains are worried the ruling party in the state may end up gifting the governorship… Read full story

COVID-19: AfDB Approves $288.5m For Nigeria

The Board of Directors, African Development Bank (AfDB), on Friday, approved a $288.5 million loan to help Nigeria tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate its impact on people and businesses. In the latest report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), 79 per cent of the households in the country… Read full story

Why We Did Not Treat Raped Sales Girl —LUTH

The management of the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital (LUTH) has denied not treating on purpose an 18-year-old salesgirl, who was on Thursday raped by a dispatch rider. A twitter user @youdiee, who claimed to be the owner of the store where the rape incident took place had accused the hospital of neglecting the victim… Read full story

Surrender Or Be Disgraced, Buhari Tells Katsina Bandits

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State over the rising wave of banditry in the state and advised criminals to surrender now or face a “disgraceful and violent end.” According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in… Read full story

Edo, Ondo Primaries: APC Ready With Membership Registers —Isa-Onilu

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lanre Isa-Onilu, has disclosed that the membership registers of the party for Edo and Ondo states are intact and current. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had told political parties wishing to conduct direct primaries in the… Read full story

COVID-19: Ondo Threatens Another Lockdown

Ondo State government on Friday threatened to reverse the decision to lift the ban on lockdown in the state should the number of COVID-19 cases keep on increasing. Tribune Online report that the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on Special duties and Strategies, Dr Doyin Odebowale, gave this… Read full story

The New Normal: What COVID-19 Has Changed In Our Lives

SINCE the prevalence of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic compelled government at all levels in the country to shut down schools on March 23, being one of the containment mechanisms employed by advanced nations with worse incidence rate of the virus, Adeola Adeyemi and her siblings, like others in Nigeria… Read full story

Four Men Who Raped 13 Year Old Girl To Be Arraigned This Week

The four men who allegedly gang-raped a 13-year-old minor in Kaduna would be arraigned before a competent court of law this week. A reliable source at the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development told Sunday Tribune that the Central Investigation Department (CID) had concluded its findings… Read full story

My Father Was Close To Making Me A Carpenter’s Apprentice —Bode George

I am the real special model from my background. My great-grandfather was a reverend gentleman. He had a white horse and was born in Lagos and became a reverend. He was evangelising around Nupe area in present-day Niger State where there were Christians; then, he married a Nupe woman… Read full story

Nigerian Should Always Do Fact-Check On Politicians —Sani

Anthony Sani, the immediate-past Secretary-General and former Publicity Secretary of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), now a member of the Governing Council of Sir Ahmadu Memorial Foundation and of Northern Media Forum, speaks on 21 years of civil rule in the country and other issues … Read full story

I Still Have So Much To Offer – Ronke Oshodi-Oke

Ronke Oshodi-Oke is a household name, especially in the Yoruba movie industry having graced the screens for decades. The veteran actress, who is undergoing a rebranding process shares some of her plans on movie and music… Read full story

Majek Fashek And The Curse Of Drug Addiction

THE death of Nigerian singer-songwriter, guitarist and reggae music lord, Majek Fashek, in New York, America, last week threw Nigerians into a nostalgic mood. It brought into memory the exact picture of a musical icon who the country lost to the icy pincers of death. Reports of his passage sauced his strides on the dancehall… Read full story

Why Governors Are Jittery Of Financial Autonomy To State Legislature —Kaze

The autonomy of the judiciary and legislature is very important, I am proud of the 6th and 7th National Assembly because at a point in time the National Assembly both the Senate and House of Representatives actually voted for the financial autonomy of the state legislature but that bill failed at the state level because… Read full story