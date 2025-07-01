Ganduje: Beware, no one is indispensable to Tinubu — Dele Momodu warns Akpabio

Veteran journalist and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu, has cautioned the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to tread carefully ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning that nobody is indispensable to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Momodu said this in a post on his personal facebook page on Tuesday, predicting that internal wrangling would soon hit the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I knew this day would soon come when katakata would burst within the ruling APC. Many of our political pundits lack a proper understanding of contemporary history.

“How could anyone think Tinubu’s STYLE would ever change after capturing Lagos State unchallenged for 26 years?”

According to him, the speculation over purported Tinubu’s plan to replace Vice President Kashmi Shettima is not new, citing the case of former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“What is happening to Vice President Shettima today is not new; it happened to several Deputy Governors in Lagos.

“Governor Ambode was the biggest casualty, and Governor Sanwo-Olu only narrowly escaped recently.”

Reacting to the recent resignation of Abdullahi Ganduje as National Chairman of the APC, Momodu said more unexpected events will unfold, describing Ganduje as a tragic hero who took bullets for Tinubu.

“But sooner rather than later, more unexpected events will unfold.

“On Abdullahi Ganduje, he’s a tragic hero who took bullets for Tinubu. But, like all lackeys, his usefulness has expired. My friend Akpabio should beware,” he warned.

Continuing, the PDP Chieftain said no politician should his or herself of being indispensable, noting that the current power absolutely belong to Tinubu.

“This current power structure is absolutely for Tinubu. No one should deceive themselves—no one is indispensable, and everyone is expendable when it becomes necessary.

“The PRINCE does not entertain competition. This is the season of Machiavelli. More victims will fall on the battlefield. No one is sacred,” Dele Momodu added.

