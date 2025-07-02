JUST IN: Ex-Senate President David Mark resigns from PDP

Former Senate President, David Mark, has officially announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Senator, who represented Benue South Senatorial District from 1999 to 2019 at the Senate, disclosed his resignation from the opposition party in a statement he personally signed and made available to Tribune Online on Wednesday.

This announcement comes hours after Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola emerged as the interim Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) – a coalition party adopted to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Mark, who is the longest-serving Nigeria’s Senate President, blamed his decision to leave the PDP on the recent developments, especially the leadership crisis within the party.

“I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with immediate effect.

“You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.

“I have worked steadfastly to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party, efforts which without sounding immodest helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.

“However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule,” the statement reads.

David Mark added his resignation from the PDP was as a result of resolve to join a national coalition with the aim of rescuing Nigeria through the 2027 general elections.

“After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned

Thank you, and may God bless you,” the statement added.

