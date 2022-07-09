Fasting with diabetes

I am a 50 -year old diabetic currently using oral medications to manage my diabetes. Recently my church directed all church members to proceed on a 10 -day fasting period. Kindly advise me on whether or not I can join in the fast.
Simeon (by SMS)
As a diabetic on oral medications, fasting may expose you to sudden changes in your blood sugar levels which may adversely affect your health. In view of this, I will not advise that you should fast in your condition. Luckily, most religions have already exempted those who are sick from fasting.
