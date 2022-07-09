Body weakness and too much sleep

I have been feeling like sleeping all the time for the past few weeks while my body is weak. Kindly let me know what to do. I am a 40- year old teacher.
Blessing (by SMS)
ANSWER
When you combine body weakness with excessive sleeping (Narcolepsy), you have to look into the possibilities of an underlying problem such as Depression, Diabetes among other likely ailments. In addition, issues such as poor night sleep, excessive use of drugs, alcohol, or cigarette use, lack of physical activity, obesity should also be investigated. In addition, you should stay away from alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine. It will also be useful to maintain a healthy diet, exercise regularly, and try relaxation techniques such as hot baths and massage. If these do not work, kindly see a Medical Doctor who will arrange a thorough Physical examination and Laboratory investigations to get to the root of your problem.
