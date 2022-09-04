Fans react as Peter Okoye’s wife hits 50

It was celebration time for Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola Omotayo, on Friday as the latter celebrated her 50th birthday in style with her husband showering praises on her, but fans of the singer were surprised that Lola has indeed clocked 50.

Peter in his post described his wife as his sweet intoxication, praising her for maturing into a more beautiful person.

“As wine ages, it matures into a drink that even the heavens crave for. You are the wine in my life. You are the wine in my life. You are my sweet intoxication.Maturing into a more beautiful person year after year. Wishing you a very happy 50th and fabulous birthday, my dear wife!”

His post, however, sparked reactions from his colleagues and fans, with many of them finding it hard to believe that she is indeed 50.

A number of them who mauled Peter’s Instagram page claimed that they were shocked that the singer’s wife has turned 50 as her looks did not suggest she was close to the golden age.

Lola had earlier revealed her age for the first time when she released the first photos from her birthday shoot in the early hours of Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two shared several stunning photos of her regalia with a caption that reads “50 and Fabulous.”

The couple has had their share of family troubles in the last few years, but they have managed to overcome their challenges and have remained married.

