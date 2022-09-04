Assault: Ice Prince to spend weekend in police custody

Following his arrest on Friday by men of the Nigeria Police for allegedly assaulting one of its officers, famous Nigerian rapper, Panshak Zamani, also known as Ice Prince may be detained till Monday, R has gathered. The rapper had trended on social media platform early Friday after a tweet by the Public Relations officer of Lagos State Police command, Benjamin Hundeyin accused him of assaulting and threatening to abduct a Policeman in Lekki area of the state around 3 a:m.

The Police alleged that Ice Prince was driving to a destination in the state when the police patrol team in the area stopped him for driving without license plates. It is not uncommon for Nigerian celebrities to drive vehicles around without license plates.

R learnt that the policemen had insisted the Aboki crooner should visit the station and after agreeing, he was said to have driven the carin company with a policeman, with the intention to visit the station but allegedly assaulted the officer and threatened to throw him into the river.

As the matter continues to dominate discourse on social media, fans asked why the Police PRO didn’t share the location of the river in which Ice Prince had threatened to throw the policeman, fuelling insinuations that the rapper might have been framed.

Reactions trailed his arrest on Twitter as fans were divided over the arrest. A section of his fans insisted the police may be up to their usual game of rushing the arraignment process just to drag Ice Prince to court and paint him in bad light.

Others cautioned those supporting Ice Prince against the police, pointing out that many Nigerian celebrities always act like they are above the law, especially when they are behind the wheels.

However in his tweet, Hundeyin, who broke the news on Twitter said the artiste abducted the policeman and assaulted him but was later arrested and would be arraigned.

It was gathered that friends and colleagues of the rapper had been making efforts to reach out to the police in order to resolve the matter amicably but were said to have been rebuffed.

A source who spoke with R on Friday said the “Police authority in Lagos appears to be angry at the attitude of Ice Prince and they have insisted he would be arraigned. No one could tell what the next plan would be, but we are still engaging them with our lawyers who are on ground,” he added.

