Reasons multitasking may not be good for you

Multi-tasking is carrying out activities and tasks at the same time. This might be your strength, depending on how good you are at doing several things all at the same time.

Trying to be in several places at the same time can be a huge task and can be very tiring. Multitasking might be a great way to handle a lot of tasks at a time, but can be harmful to your health.

Below are the reasons you need to stop multitasking.

1. Your brain is not a machine

You need to be aware that your brain is not a machine that can process a lot of things together all at the same time consistently. Even a machine needs rest sometimes to cool off. Multi-tasking puts your brain in a tight condition, and this might affect you mentally. It reduces your level of efficiency and your brain’s performance.

2. It slows you down

Running from one thing to the other will slow you down. It hinders you from making progress and achieving your goals in business, house responsibilities or at work. Multitasking affects your brain and slows down the way you think. Attempting to complete a task will be very hard.

3. It causes time wastage

You won’t end up finishing a single task at the end of the day if you juggle between a lot of tasks, projects or chores. It is advisable that you take up these assignments one at a time to have a productive day. At the end of the day, you end up achieving all your goals.

4. It causes anxiety

Trying to figure out a lot of things at a time causes you to be anxious. Multitasking keeps us worried and unable to give total focus to our work properly.

5. It reduces your level of productivity

You will be wrong if you believe that multitasking makes you more productive. Distractions make you unable to concentrate. Moving from one task to another takes a toll on your mood which affects your level of motivation.

6. It causes stress





Carrying out multiple tasks at once is very harmful to your health. It increases your workload which will result in stress. Stress is very harmful to your body. It makes you lose your focus and calmness. Switching tasks causes a lot of impact on your brain. You put your brain in a tight condition.

7. It reduces your level of creativity

Performing a lot of tasks at the same time clogs your channel of creativity. Anxiety while trying to meet deadlines hinders you from getting ideas and creative content from your brain. It makes your brain shut off totally from critical thinking and creativity.

8. It can lead to burnout

Burnout is avery popular issue that has evolved over the years. Performing a lot of tasks leads to burnout.

Burnout is when you are exhausted, emotionally drained and unable to keep up with life. It is the state of being totally stressed out and dried up.

