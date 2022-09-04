OT Odimayo presents ‘Ohun Ti Mofe’ to fans

As part of her plans to keep producing movies that mirror societal and marital issues affecting many homes, famous movie producer, Temilade Oyegoke, otherwise known as OT Odimayo is back with another flick, Ohun Ti Mofe.

In her usual captivating and touching storyline, OT Odimayo digs into family and marriage challenges that keep tearing the society apart and pushing them to the extreme.

Describing it as another eye-opening movie project that speaks about family bond and love, the flick featured top Nigerian actors and actresses including Yemi Blaq, Hassan Hassan, Lanre Adediwura, Olaoluwa Ashafa, Dupe Jayesimi among others as the producer who has several blockbuster movies to her credit.

Coming on the heels of the success recorded with much-talked about movie, Rising Sun, OT Odimayo wasted no time in giving movie fans another enthralling storyline with Ohun Ti Mofe as the movie, which is currently trending on Aree Ago TV Youtube channel has earned her commendations from many movie lovers.

Speaking about the inspiration behind this new work, she said “I don’t think there is one specific thing that inspires me into film making; It’s everything. I love telling unique and untold stories of happenings around the globe and people’s experience through visuals.”

She added that “ I love the technical part of the job pretty much. OhunTi Mofe is about marriage love family bonds and it’s has a lot to Open viewers eyes to..As we all know that family is in our hearts, bonded together for life, no matter where you rest your head. If Marriage bound us for a little while, but our children keep us together.”

