UNGA 77: Group dedicates September 12th for global social media storm, 19th for day of action

As the date for the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 77) scheduled to hold in New York from September 13, 2022, till the coming year, draws near, the Boycott Divestment Strategy (BDS) National Council Africa has stated that the failure by the international community to enforce relevant UN resolutions based on international law is a crucial factor in the entrenchment of Israel’s decades-old regime of apartheid, settler colonialism, and military occupation, and all the death, suffering, violence, fragmentation and ethnic cleansing it inflicts on indigenous Palestinian people.

According to BDS, for decades, the Palestinian people had been calling for the recognition and dismantling of Israeli apartheid through UN mechanisms, such as lawful and targeted sanctions, as was done in the case of apartheid South Africa.

“To date, 12 states from Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe, have addressed or otherwise condemned Israel’s apartheid and called for effective measures to dismantle it at the UN Human Rights Council. This is mirrored by a consensus, supported by hard facts and legal analysis, among Palestinian, Israeli, and International human rights organizations, UN experts as well former Presidents, MPs and leading cultural and political figures in the global south. It is high time that Israel’s apartheid regime is now taking up by the UN General Assembly during its 77th session,” it said.

For public visibility of this demand, and to increase the pressure on governments and their delegations at UNGA 77, the group is calling for a global social media storm on September 12th and a Global Day of Action (GDA) on September 19th, one day before states make their opening speeches in the General Assembly.

According to the Africa coordinator of the group, Saleh, “it is of utmost importance to prepare a media strategy for each action organised in order to increase the chance of media coverage and build global momentum. We believe it will be powerful to have grassroots actions all around the world in order to make governments and UN officials feel the heat and speak out in UNGA 77 for #UNinvestigateApartheid.

For the GDA on September 19th, as well as during UNGA77 in October and November, we encourage BDS partners to organise one or more of the following: have the video produced projected in capital cities worldwide on walls of Foreign Affairs buildings, UN buildings or any other suitable place that might attract public and media attention, a press conference in order to share our demands with the media, write and publish Opeds in local/national mainstream newspapers and creative actions in public spaces (flashmobs, projection of slogans on public buildings, other direct actions in line with the BDS movement’s guidelines, among others,” he added.