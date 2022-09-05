Ethno-religious tolerance responsible for peaceful coexistence in Kano ― Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said that all ethnic and religious groups in the country are each other’s brothers, hence the need for them to embrace peace and unity irrespective of their differences for rapid development and peaceful coexistence.

This is just as the Yoruba community in Kano State appealed to Governor Ganduje to assist them in constructing a World-class Yoruba House in the state.

Ganduje attributed the peaceful coexistence in the state to the respect and tolerance towards all tribes and religions of everyone living in the state.

The governor made these remarks in Kano while speaking at the palace of the Oba (king) of the Yoruba in the state, Murtala Alimi Otisese, during a ceremony to celebrate Ganduje’s recent chieftaincy title as Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland.

It will be recalled that on June 18, Ganduje alongside his wife, Professor Hafsat Ganduje, were conferred with chieftaincy titles as Aare and Yeye Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadanland, respectively.

According to him, over the years, Kano had had several religious and ethnic crises but with the recent approach of equal treatment to each tribe and religion, the state had no sign of ethnic or religious conflicts, adding that all other tribes residing in the state were considered as indigenes.

He said that “even when there are security challenges, we make sure that as we protect our mosques, we also protect our churches because we are all human beings and God has made us in diversity. So, we have to thank and appreciate God for that, and also embrace each other to live as brothers and sisters.”

Speaking on the occasion, Otisese said the celebration became necessary as the chieftaincy titles conferred on the governor and his wife were befitting and worth honouring.

“When his Excellency and his wife were conferred with the befitting chieftaincy titles, my people and I were not able to attend due to distance, hence we are using this day to officially celebrate the worthy chieftaincy titles which did not just come from the blues but accumulations of worthy acts,” he said.

He, however, urged the governor to allocate land for the construction of a Yoruba Secretariat in the state, which the governor promised to do.

Oba Alimi Otisese, then urged Ganduje to construct a world-class Yoruba house in Kano, saying building the edifice will further concretise the relationship between the community and the state and would go a long way to reassert Governor Ganduje as “a bridge-builder of an unmatched repute.”