FCT area council election tribunal assures of justice

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election Appeal Tribunal has assured that it will deliver “pure, unadulterated, undiluted” justice in appeals filed before it in tandem with the provisions of the law.

The assurance was given on Monday by the chairman of the appeal tribunal, Justice Suleiman Belgore, at its inaugural sitting in at the High Court of the FCT, Apo, Abuja.

The chairman of the three-man appeal tribunal disclosed that its responsibilities would be discharged guided chiefly by both the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the Electoral Law 2022.

According to Belgore, “let us express that we fully comprehend the weight of the responsibility that has been placed on us. We ask ourselves the question ‘Quis custodiet ipsos custodes’ (who will guard the guardians themselves?). The answer being, nobody but God!

“In light of the knowledge of this divine overwatch, we undertake to the parties, senior and junior members of the bar, as well as the gallery at large that we will, to borrow the words of the Hon. Justice L. H. Gunmi (rtd), endeavour to deliver ‘pure, unadulterated, undiluted’ justice, in tandem with the provisions of the law.”

While assuring that each appeal will be disposed of in 60 days, the chairman, however, warned counsels appearing before it against delay tactics meant to stifle the tribunal’s smooth proceedings.

Belgore added that the tribunal would not tolerate comments or actions from lawyers geared towards staining the integrity of its members, adding, however, that they are allowed to play and dribble within the rules.

“I warn sternly that this tribunal will not bend backwards to accommodate spurious delay tactics meant to stifle smooth proceedings.

“I am therefore appealing to the ministers in the temple of justice not to seek to stretch our indulgence with frivolous applications because we are not prepared to budge.

“We will dispose of every appeal within 60 days. We will also not tolerate comments or actions from members of the bar geared towards staining the integrity of the umpires of this tribunal.

“The ball of arguments is with the counsels. They are allowed to play and dribble within the rules while we officiate as is our own mandate,” he said.

He then pledged that members of the appeal tribunal would “discharge our functions without fear or favour,” while anticipating full cooperation of all concerned with a view to assisting them to score noble goals.

The chairman urged journalists covering the appeal tribunal’s proceedings to be fair in their reportage, assuring that their unfettered access to information would not be limited.

“We do not, therefore, want a situation that will seem as though the truth has come to some doctoring as that will only lead to a situation where we exercise our powers as judicial officers in ways that you will not want,” Justice Belgore warned.

He, therefore, appealed to law enforcement agencies, including the Department of State Service (DSS) and the police, to provide adequate security to the tribal when necessary.

“We appeal to the law enforcement agencies, the DSS and the police to stand in readiness to come to our aid whenever the need may arise as we desire a secure space to carry out our duties,” he said.

Other members of the appeal tribunal are Justice Yusuf Halilu and Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie.

While inaugurating the election tribunal and appeal tribunal on January 27, 2022, the FCT Chief Judge, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf, expressed confidence that members would deliver justice to all cases brought before them.

“I know that the members are carefully chosen based on integrity and attitude to work.

“I, therefore, have no doubt that you go out to the field there, you will deliver justice to all the cases that will be determined before you,” the CJ had said, adding that they should uphold their integrity and live above board.